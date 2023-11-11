Kim Kardashian anticipates major snub amid Kourtney's baby arrival

Kim Kardashian still hasn’t met her new nephew in the wake of Kourtney Kardashian’s plan to distance from her family.

The Lemme mogul and Travis Barker welcomed a new addition to the Kardashian-Barker clan with the birth of their baby boy, Rocky 13 earlier this month.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, a source revealed that the pair are spending much-needed quality time within their blended family before they introduce the bundle of joy to their extended one.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian shares traits for 'future Mr Perfect'

The 44-year-old socialite is already a mother to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, 40.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer shares Alabama, 17, and Landon, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an 'invite-only' basis,” the insider shared.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan as well Barker’s family will be invited over at their place on an individual basis, according to the source.

They continued: "So now everyone's talking about where Kim will be on the list.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses from Dream Kardashian's 7th birthday

"Obviously, Kris will be first - but who is going to get the second invite?” the source quizzed.

"Kourtney has said it's a germs thing - to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk - but it's, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm's length," they added.