King Charles' silver jubilee birthday marred by 'pain,' 'anger' at Prince Harry

King Charles is still in “great pain” due to Prince Harry’s slew of actions over the last few years.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Rebecca English reflected on the recent back and forth between the King and his youngest son over an invitation for his 75th birthday.

The Spare author was reported to have turned down invite to his father’s silver jubilee celebration at Clarence Hall on Nov. 14, last week.

However, the father of Prince Archie shortly refuted the claims via his spokesperson, affirming he was never invited in the first place.

An insider told English that there is currently “barely any level of communication” between Charles and Harry, as the former is said to be reeling over with “undeniable anger” at the “anguish the King believes Harry caused the late Queen in the last years of her life,” as well as the “insults he has heaped upon his own wife Camilla.”

Despite his grievances, the royal expert argued the King will “never close the door on his younger son.”

“There's a lot of hurt on both sides, but time is a healer. For now it is baby steps forwards,” explained the insider.

“It's very sad His Majesty doesn't get to see his son or his grandchildren, but there's no rush to patch things up,” they added.