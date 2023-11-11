Queen Camilla accused of destroying Kate Middleton, Prince William's relationship

Queen Camilla, who has been in headlines for her true love to King Charles since she married him in 2005, allegedly caused tension between Prince William and Kate Middleton.



William and Kate's relationship has never been ideal as they have experienced several problems throughout their romance. The couple went their separate ways after nearly six years of dating in April 2007, with a source saying that the split was "amicable."

However, royal expert and author of ‘William and Kate: A Royal Love Story’ Christopher Anderson claims that there was something else behind the breakup.

The pair, who have publicly acknowledged the split, put it down to trying to find their own way and getting a bit of space. The royal expert claimed that Queen Camilla was behind Kate and William's break-up at that time.

"I was in London when the breakup occurred. I was shocked, completely stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it," Anderson, in 2016, told the Daily Beast.



The author went on: "She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the Royal Family. Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the Royal Family."



"Camilla never really felt that Kate as an individual and the Middleton family as a whole were going to be worthy of entering into the Royal Family."

Explaining the details about the split between Kate and William, Anderson alleged that Camilla used to whisper in Charles's ear.

The commentator said: "I was told at the time of the breakup, and later on as well, that Camilla basically whispered in Charles’s ear that it was really time to make, to force, William to make a decision one way or the other.

Christopher Anderson claimed: "Charles did suggest to William that he either make a commitment to Kate or basically set her free, as it were. Now, his motives for doing that may have been pure but Camilla’s…not so much. She was the instigator of this."

Prince Harry, in his book 'Spare', which was published earlier this year, revealed that, in 2005, he and Prince William pleaded with their father not to marry Camilla. Charles, who is now King, had allegedly been engaged in a long-standing affair with Camilla.

