Prince William ends alleged affair with Rose Hanbury after Kate Middleton's warning?

Prince William completely cuts ties with Rose Hanburyafter Kate Middleton's warning?

Some senior members of the royal family, who made headlines after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from The Firm in 2020, have not stopped being in the news in recent months as well, with the King Charles's coronation, Harry's memoir Spare and William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.

There have been numerous rumors pointing to a crisis in the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton. Social media was abuzz with rumours about the future king's connection to Hanbury in 2019 as some claimed the pair's relationship was more than friendly.

It began when some media outlets claimed that the heir to the throne is said to have spent Valentine's Day with his alleged mistress, Rose Hanbury.



Several viral photos of William and Rose's alleged affair were also making rounds on internet. Some British tabloids were claiming that the two have been seeing each other on the sly, irking Princess Kate.

At the same time it was claimed that the prince was unfaithful to his wife during her third pregnancy. There was an uproar in the palace about the alleged affair and Kate asked her husband to remove her from his circle of friends.

Hanbury also sat in headlines during King Charles's crowning ceremony in May as the British socialite attended the big royal event with her husband being the lord-in-waiting to the King. Rose is an old acquaintance of the British Royal Family, having married the seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley, David Rocksavage, in 2009.

While discussing the relationship dynamics of William and Kate, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed: "It's not a perfect marriage," adding the couple have "terrific rows". The expert ended saying "it's always kept under control."

It's being claimed that William has cut all the alleged ties with Rose after Kate's warning.



In August, Kate Middleton left fans in shock as she secretly went to upper-class 24-hour music festival at Norfolk with Hanbury and had fun while spending some time together in absence of William. It came after William's stunt as the Prince, in June, was seen dancing the night away at Camden nightclub KOKO with friends.

However, insiders have claimed that there's nothing wrong with Kate and William's relationship and the couple are enjoying ideal married life together and perfectly upbringing their three children.



Some royal fans and experts believe that William will never ditch his sweet wife Kate as he loves her the most even after all the rumours and speculations regarding their relationship.

