Prince Harry 'crying in silence' for not being invited by father King Charles

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry 'seems to be in great pain' after being snubbed by his father King Charles III for his big event next week.

Earlier, there were reports that King Charles sent an invite to his estranged son Harry, who lives in Montecito with his wife and children, to attend his 75th birthday event alongside other royals in the UK.

However, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has dismissed reports that they had turned down an invite to the King's 75th birthday celebrations - instead claiming they never received an invite.

Now, a source close to the California-based couple, has told that "the Duke was expecting an invite from the palace to attend his father's milestone."

They added that "it seems as Harry is crying in the silence after being snubbed by his own father at the time when he's desperately missing his royal relatives and trying to ease tension with the royal family with his silence."

On the other hand, a royal expert told a media outlet that the Duke "doesn’t care" about not being invited to his dad birthday celebration. Richard Fitzwilliams claims Harry won’t be losing sleep over the apparent snub: "I really don’t think Harry cares about not being invited to his father’s 75th."

However, some experts believe that it's always aching when one of your close relative misses the gathering where all other members of the family come together and enjoy with each other.



Sharing her opinion on the ongoing situation with GBNews, English actress Denise Welch claimed: "There are other people making decisions in the Royal Family that are probably out of the King's hands, no matter how powerful he is."