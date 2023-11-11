Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given multi-million dollar advice for free

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, who has allegedly continued to capitalise on his relationship with the royal family despite shunning his role within the institution, has been advised to turn to social media.

The Duke of Sussex, who shunned his royal role and relocated to the US to live a financially independent life with his wife Meghan and their two children, could become the UK's highest-earning 'Nepo baby' and charge up to £25.9k a post if he decides to open an Instagram account, according to a new report.

Harry, 39, has allegedly continued to use his links to the royal family to establish himself away from the institution. The term 'Nepo baby' refers to children of celebrities who embark on similar careers to those of their parents and are likely to benefit from unfair advantage because of their family's connections.

Prince William's younger brother Harry would reportedly experience great success with the public by creating a new Instagram profile, as the hashtag #princeharry and his current engagement rate and follower count show some promise.



The analysis, according to Express UK, found that Harry has been mentioned in approximately 1.2m hashtags, closely approaching the likes of fellow Nepo baby Timothee Chalamet at 1.3m.



A spokesperson for JeffBet, according to Express UK, said: "For Prince Harry, it’s no surprise that he’d tried to capitalise on the notoriety he’s gained from being part of the Royal Family - especially since he’s subject to certain celebrity expectations due to his autobiography and documentary, so becoming an influencer isn’t completely out of the question for either him or Meghan Markle."



But despite his potential, Harry would still lag behind the Duchess of Sussex – who has been tipped to make her Instagram comeback sometime in the next couple of months.

There are also speculations about about Harry's wife Meghan's return to social, with experts suggesting she could earn up to £1 million per sponsored post.

Social media expert Eric Schiffer said: "I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees."