Meghan Markle ‘mirrors’ late Queen Elizabeth in latest move

Meghan Markle appears to be taking after the late Queen Elizabeth as she visited the United States Navy SEALs on Wednesday.

The former Suits actress was joined by her husband Prince Harry and her mannerisms “echoed” that of the late matriarch when she appeared in public with late husband, Prince Philip.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous Magazine that Meghan “shone the brightest” while Prince Harry followed along like a “plus one.”

“There are echoes of the kind of ‘shared reading’ poses the late Queen used to do with Philip back in the days of their engagement, only then it would be Philip towering over Elizabeth as she sat reading, but with the roles and power roles reversed here,” James explained.

She noted that Harry looks “happy but passive.”

The expert observed that while Harry chatted, Meghan “extended an arm to touch his back in a very public signal that suggested he needed to move on or hurry up and step to the front,” as if she were leading him.

James also suggested that rather than “emerging and walking as a couple, Meghan set off ahead, sparking some signals of anxiety from Harry.”