Sarah Ferguson shows off elegance amid 'talks' to host Holly Willoughby's show

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has showed off her elegance as she got glammed up to attend star-studded Red Cross Charity Event in Rome this year amid reports of her talks to host a famous morning show.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Ferguson, famously known a Fergie, left onlookers in awe as she rocked a purple gown on Thursday to grace the Red Cross Charity Event in Italy.

The 64-year-old Duchess put on a stylish display as she attended the photocall for the event in Italy on November 9, and posed for snaps with film producer Tiziana Rocca and tycoon Hormoz Vasfi.



Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother turned heads cameras as appeared in a floor-length stunning dress complete with a neck tie and sheer puff sleeves.

To elevate her fashion sense, Ferguson wore a black heeled boots and a wristwatch. She proudly flaunted her diamond-encrusted 'Eugenie' bracelet.



King Charles III's former sister-in-law's latest outing comes amid reports that she 'could replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning' after Fergie's impressive appearance on on Loose Women.