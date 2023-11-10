Nicki Minaj regrets plastic surgery: ‘I was fine just the way I was’

Nicki Minaj is regretful about some of the plastic surgery she has gotten over the years.

The Queen of Hip Hop, 40, made the shocking confession on Thursday’s episode of The Run-Though with Vogue podcast celebrating her first Vogue cover photoshoot.

“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to – more than likely, not definitely, more than likely – look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was,” Minaj told hosts Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle, adding that that’s exactly what happened to her.

The legendary Monster rapper also admitted that she used to avoid looking at photos of herself, explaining, “I didn’t like the way I looked… physically.”

“I didn’t like being skinny, having a flat butt, you know. Having b**bs that didn’t sit high enough. It was a lot of things,” she reflected.

However, the Anaconda songstress has recently been undoing some of her plastic surgery, having gotten a breast reduction in June this year.

Now, she can “not believe even some of the photos [she] didn’t love” of her old self, and is excited “to look like that girl again.”