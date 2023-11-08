Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone, and more to be celebrated at Variety's power of women

Variety is thrilled to unveil the distinguished honorees for its Power of Women issue, set to be released on Wednesday, November 15, with a special event following on Thursday, November 16.
This event is a momentous celebration, paying tribute to the remarkable achievements of the Power of Women honorees, each of whom will grace the cover of the upcoming issue.
In a moment of special distinction, Variety will bestow the coveted Producer of the Year Award upon the exceptional trio behind LuckyChap: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara.
This year's Power of Women honorees represent a diverse and influential group:
Wells Fargo, a premier partner, will also honor Emily Blunt with a Power of Women Alumni Award for her remarkable work with the American Institute for Stuttering.
