Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone, and more to be celebrated at Variety's power of women

Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone, and more to be honored at 2023 Power of Women.

Variety is thrilled to unveil the distinguished honorees for its Power of Women issue, set to be released on Wednesday, November 15, with a special event following on Thursday, November 16.

This event is a momentous celebration, paying tribute to the remarkable achievements of the Power of Women honorees, each of whom will grace the cover of the upcoming issue.

In a moment of special distinction, Variety will bestow the coveted Producer of the Year Award upon the exceptional trio behind LuckyChap: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara.

This year's Power of Women honorees represent a diverse and influential group:

Fantasia Barrino, the Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, and New York Times best-selling author, will shine a spotlight on the impactful work of Salute 1st Global.

Billie Eilish will raise awareness for Support+Feed's noble mission to combat food insecurity and address the pressing climate crisis.

Carey Mulligan will use her platform to advocate for War Child UK and Children in Conflict, organizations dedicated to protecting children from the devastating consequences of conflict-stricken regions.

Lily Gladstone will champion the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, an organization committed to ending violence against American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian women.

The prestigious Producer of the Year Award will be presented to LuckyChap, recognized for their unwavering commitment to empowering female storytellers and filmmakers, fostering strong female characters, and providing opportunities for female heads of departments in all aspects of production.

Wells Fargo, a premier partner, will also honor Emily Blunt with a Power of Women Alumni Award for her remarkable work with the American Institute for Stuttering.