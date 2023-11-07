Celine Dion sings for fans first time in three years

Celine Dion made her first public appearance in three years following her horrifying medical diagnosis.



The 55-year-old reportedly "sang a few notes" during her attendance at the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadians NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This follows an admission made in December 2022 regarding a rare neurological condition called stiff person syndrome, which results in excruciating spasms.

Her health forced her to postpone her Courage World Tour just two years prior. The team's vice president of hockey communications, Chantal Machabée, disclosed that Celine gave them a performance.

Chantal told People this week about the "incredible" moment. She said: "It was an incredible moment. She’s an amazing woman. She’s been through a lot, and to see her like this and smiling and being so happy… it’s amazing. I know she has good days and not so good days, but this was a very good day, and it was reassuring."

The famous person first revealed her diagnosis of the uncommon autoimmune movement condition that affects the central nervous system in December. There is now no treatment for the illness, which can turn sufferers into lifeless statues.

Speaking in a video at the time, she said: "Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having."



