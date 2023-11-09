Kim Kardashian's natural hair on display

Kim Kardashian astounded her followers in the most recent episode of The Kardashians by revealing her natural hair and going makeup-free.



The SKIMS mogul was spotted working out on the treadmill alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian, who made fun of her 'hungover' appearance while pointing out her shorter, thinner hair and more youthful appearance.

Khloe was not amused when Kim, 43, decided not to accompany her on a vacation to Las Vegas to see Usher because she was running late.

In a confessional, Khloe made fun of her elder sister while she brooded over missing the occasion. She said: “What really stung was that she went to Usher. This is Kim’s payback. She’s hungover and she needs to work out, so think about this next time.”

Kim responded: “You’re just such a planner, you need like a week in advance. Sometimes life is just like…” Khloe continued: “Kimberly, you told me 30 minutes, or you were already on the plane I think.”

Kim tried to explain further as she added: “The group chat was going nuts. The group chat was like, ‘Usher’s our thing!’”