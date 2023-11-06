Savannah Chrisley goes PDA official with Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley has gone Instagram official on her romance with Robert Shiver, posting PDA pictures of the platform.



Savannah cuddled up next to the former Auburn University football player before locking lips with him, as seen in pictures posted on November 4.

“Sometimes… it just works,” she in the caption with a red heart emoji.

The post was made about two months after Savannah initially revealed her relationship with Shiver.



She said that she messaged him after reading online articles claiming that his ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shiver was planning to kill him with the help of a purported hitman.

"This guy I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill," she said to host Nick Viall on the Sept. 14 broadcast of The Viall Files.

"He's too hot to die," Chrisley Knows Best alum further quipped.

For the benefit of the three small children of the former spouse, Savannah stated that she will not discuss Robert's startling background with his separated wife.

"I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, 'This is what happened. That's what happened,'" the 26-year-old said.

"That's for them to talk about when they're ready to talk about it."