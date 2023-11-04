Lindsay Hubbard teases Carl Radke with ‘no boyfriend’ tee at BravoCon

With a mirror selfie that the Summer House actress posted on her Instagram Story showing off her white t-shirt that said "No Boyfriend No Problem," she teased her ex-fiance Carl Radke on Thursday before BravoCon.



She accessorized her ensemble with white sneakers, sweatpants, and a black leather jacket.

As she made her way to the yearly Bravo event in Las Vegas, where she will face Radke at their panel for the first time since their dramatic breakup in August, Hubbard finished off her look with delicate curls.

“Making sure I’m rolling to BravoCon in style,” she captioned the snap.

lindshubbs/Instagram

Hubbard acknowledged that she is nervous before the big ceremony.

She claimed previously that Radke, 38, "blindsided" her when he broke up with her three months before their wedding.

On Friday, the reality stars planning to meet in person for the Summer House panel, which features Hubbard, 37, displaying conflicted feelings.

“I am definitely a little nervous to see Carl today on our panel,” she said in an Amazon live. “It’s really the first time I’ve seen him in a long time, and it’s going to be in front of thousands of fans.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to get emotional, or feel any certain way, be sad or angry, but I am excited overall about BravoCon and, ultimately, the happiness of being here and being with the fans is going to carry me through that tough panel.”