Dolly Parton explains why she always turned down Super Bowl halftime show

Dolly Parton has recently elaborated on why she always declined to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the musician said, “I couldn't do it because of other things, or I just didn't think I was big enough to do it — to do that big of a production.”
“When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I've never done anything with that big of a production,” stated the 77-year-old.
Dolly added, “I don't know if I could have… I think, at the time, that's what I was thinking.”
The 10-time Grammy winner revealed, “I would consider doing a production show” following the release of her first rock album Rockstar, which will drop on November 17.
“It would make more sense,” remarked Dolly in the wake of half-time show where Usher will headline the upcoming Super Bowl show on February 11, 2024.
Dolly pointed out that she is “open the idea of doing a bigger performance” after the release of her rock n roll album
“That might change. I might be able to do a production show,” she commented.
Elsewhere in the interview, Dolly confessed that she initially rejected to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame too, as she thought, “They're going to put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and somebody like Meat Loaf or some of these other great artists never even made it?”
“I didn't want to take away from somebody that has spent their life in that world like I had spent mine in country [music],” she dished.
However, she finally accepted the Rock and Roll Hall invitation.
