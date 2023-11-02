BLACKPINK's Jennie will not be competing for Grammy 2024 nominations

Jennie, a BLACKPINK member, will not competing for a Grammy Award

BLACKPINK member Jennie will not be competing in any category for a Grammy 2024 despite the singer having work that was not only eligible but could have seemingly swept its respective category.

For the unversed, the K-pop star was featured in the song One of the Girls, from HBO’s The Idol, but despite enjoying success both critical and somewhat commercial, it will not be seen in the nominations.

As per Forbes, the song has the potential to compete in a number of categories in particular for Best R&B Performance, which would have seen the K-pop singer have a chance.

As to why the song has not been submitted, Variety reported that The Weeknd opted out of putting any of his songs for The Idol in competition owing to his past aversion to the Recording Academy.

Following his song Blinding Lights being overlooked, the singer made it a point to avoid the awards all together though he ended up winning a trophy owing to his feature in a Kanye West track.