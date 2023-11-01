Matthew Perry was ‘shocked’ after realizing engagement to Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry once revealed the “desperate” story behind his engagement to his ex- fiancée Molly Hurwitz.



“I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me,” he wrote, never mentioning Hurwitz by name, explaining that the only reasons he proposed to Molly Hurwitz while in a rehab center were that he was depressed and lonely.

“I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during Covid. I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me. I had even asked for her family’s blessing.”

“Then I’d proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee,” he added.

“And she knew it, too. And she said yes.”

Perry claimed in his writing that he was shocked to discover he was engaged and living with Hurwitz and her dogs when they returned to Los Angeles and he had been newly sober.

“I was slowly beginning to realize that I was engaged, lived with a woman and two dogs,” he wrote. “Needless to say, I was not ready for any of this. You live with me? We live together?”

“We have kids’ names picked out, the whole nine yards, which is the name of a movie I once made? ‘You went down on one knee to propose, which really hurt your stomach, remember?'” he quoted Hurwitz.

“I didn’t remember — needless to say, we broke up,” he recalled his response.

From 2018 to 2021, the West Wing alum was in a relationship with literary agency Hurwitz.

Perry gushed that Hurwitz was the "greatest woman on the face of the planet" after he made the proposal.

In June 2021, the couple decided to call off their engagement.