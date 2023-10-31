Photographer shares previously unreleased picture of Matthew Perry from ‘Friends’

Photographer George Lange shared a sweet memory of capturing a picture of Matthew Perry with Jennifer Aniston in 1995, following the death of the actor at age 54.

In an interview with People Magazine, Lange shared he was assigned to shoot the cast of Friends for which he had built a wall containing five large geometric shapes.

“I had figured it out that they would climb up in them,” Lange recalled the shoot. “But they showed up like a hundred strong between the publicists and the TV people and the network people and their hairdressers, and there were all these paparazzi outside the door. It was complete mayhem.”

He continued, “And I get them all in these boxes and they look amazing. But I realised I hadn’t thought about what they do when they get in the boxes.”

Lange, who recently unearthed a previously unpublished picture of Perry, shared that he told the cast to “hold each other” which ended up being perfect thing. “And they held each other and they couldn't have been more professional or sweeter or really more beautiful. They all looked amazing.”

Matthew Perry, best known for playing wisecracking Chandler Bing in the hit ’90s TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday.