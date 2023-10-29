Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk losing relationship with their kids

The parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for voiding their children of a “balanced family life.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can’t seem to get enough of their romantic trips sans their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

For the last two months, the former royals have squeezed in two secret trips to enjoy some alone time with each other between their work commitments.

After wrapping up Invictus Games in Germany last month, the parents of two jetted off to Portugal to meet up with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brookbank.

Most recently, Harry and Meghan were spotted strolling hand-in-hand on the Caribbean Island of Canouan earlier this month.

Speaking to the Daily Express, parenting expert Brenda Hart called out the Sussexes for spending so much time away from their kids, particularly because of frequent traveling due to work commitments, alongside the aforementioned excursions.

“Children are adaptable and if they need to be looked after by their nanny they will accept this. However, if they are to have a well-balanced family life they will still need to see their parents as regularly as possible,” she told the outlet.

"It is important parents holiday with their children as this gives them memories and happy times to reflect and enjoy together which strengthens their relationship with their child,” the expert added.