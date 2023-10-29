Matthew Perry honored by 'Saturday Night Live' after shocking death

file footage

The sudden passing of Mathew Perry has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock and utter sorrow.



According to TMZ, the beloved Friends star tragically lost his life by drowning in his jacuzzi at home on Saturday, October 28.

Later that evening, Saturday Night Live paid a tribute to its alum by displaying Perry’s name appearing alongside a black and white photo of him.

It was coupled with a moment of silence right before the episode’s Good Night segment.

Nate Bargatze was the host for the night with Foo Fighter as the musical guest.

Perry, who died at the age of 54, previously hosted SNL on October 4 in 1997 when he was at peak of his must see TV sitcom’s fame.

Oasis was the musical guests for the Friends star hosting gig.

Perry’s episode from SNL featured a Friends parody in which Perry played Joey –a role originated by Matt LeBlanc– and cast member Colin Quinn took on the role of Chandler.

In the sketch show, Perry portraying Joey didn't care much for Quinn’s character.

According to TMZ, which cited information from law enforcement sources, Mathew Perry was found dead at his residence in Los Angeles on the fateful Saturday.

The outlet was affirmed that no foul play was involved and their sources said first respondents were summoned to the residence on suspicion of cardiac arrest.