Andy Cohen discusses Britney Spears’ ‘creepy’ interview amid her conservatorship

Andy Cohen has recently discussed about his creepy interview with Britney Spears amid her conservatorship.



During an appearance on Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live on October 25, Andy recalled the singer’s 2016 Glory album interview prior to Britney conservatorship news came under spotlight.

Andy revealed that there was a woman for the interview who seemed to control what Britney would say.

The Watch What Happens host shared that his friends warned him and said, “There's this woman who is at Britney's side at all times.”

He continued, “She basically tells Britney what to do and where to go and it's really creepy. And I get there and this woman was there and it was like Britney was her captive.”

Andy mentioned, “Now, Britney mentions her by name in the book a lot and how much she hated her and I'm not going to mention her name 'cause I don't want to get sued, but it was really creepy.”

“Whispering in her ear before everything and we're sitting up there on stage with me and Britney and will.i.am and she comes up says something in her ear and Britney's like, 'Mhm mhm’,” remembered the Bravo producer.

Andy disclosed about backstage time when Britney’s team brought her a birthday cake, and she told them that her birthday was last month.

Andy remarked, “And I'm like, ‘What are they doing?’”

“You know? And it was clearly for the cameras and it was just all so weird,” he added.