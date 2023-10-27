Lily Allen sparks breakup rumours after she unfollowed David Harbour on social media

Lily Allen has recently sparked breakup rumours after she had unfollowed her husband of three years David Harbour on Instagram.



It is pertinent to mention that Harbour is still following his wife on his social media account.

After the Smile singer seemingly unfollowed Harbour, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with one wrote, “APPARENTLY DAVID HARBOUR AND LILY ALLEN UNFOLLOWED EACH OTHER.”

“Lily Allen and David Harbor wouldn't do that to me. THEY WOULDN'T,” another remarked.

The news brought into light seven weeks after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Allen took to social media to praise Harbour and shared a photo from the day they tied the knot in Las Vegas ceremony.

In the caption, Allen wrote, “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.”

Earlier, Allen and Harbour had expressed their happiness for their relationship after being linked in October 2019.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actress and singer revealed, “It was the first time I'd been on this dating app.”

“I was scrolling through and landed on David's profile and pressed accept. I didn't know who he was. I thought he was just like a policeman from a reality TV show because he was wearing a policeman's uniform. It was a still from Stranger Things. I'd never seen Stranger Things,” she told the host.

Allen mentioned, “It was just something to do on holiday, swiping, it's a bit of fun. When I met him, I didn’t think it was going to go anywhere. He was here filming Black Widow. He was only going to be here for a couple of months.”

“And then it did [go somewhere],” she added.