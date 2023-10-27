Taylor Swift thanks Kendrick Lamar for re-recording 'Bad Blood Remix'

Taylor Swift, in a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram account, conveyed her deep appreciation to Kendrick Lamar for his pivotal role in re-recording his verse in the Bad Blood remix for her latest album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

This album is part of Taylor's ongoing journey to reclaim ownership of her musical catalog, making it a significant milestone in her career.

The Red songstress’s decision to re-record her albums was motivated by her desire to regain control over her artistic work, particularly in response to issues related to music rights and ownership.

The Lover singer commended Kendrick Lamar on Instagram for rerecording his part from Bad Blood, allowing the song to be replicated in its truest form.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life,” she wrote, praising Lamar for his talent.



“I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.”

Along with the lengthy letter paying tribute to Lamar, the singer also shared a picture. Seated side by side on a couch in what appears to be the original recording session is Taylor and Lamar in the picture.

“Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled,” she gushed in her note.

Taylor, 33, continued by stating how "bewildering" she found Lamar's offer to re-record to be.

“The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me.”

“I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition,” concluded the Anti-hero hitmaker.



