Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou is on duble date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Stassie Karanikolaou and Jaden Hossler enjoy a night out on the town.

Kylie Jenner's friend Stassie Karanikolaou and her beau, Jaden Hossler radiated love as they left the hotspot, Funke, hand in hand.

This dynamic couple had just enjoyed an unforgettable double date with none other than the pop sensation Justin Bieber and his equally famous wife, Hailey Bieber.

Stassie sported relaxed-fit jeans paired with a cropped, white, zip-front hoodie, revealing her sun-kissed and well-toned midriff.

Her hair was elegantly pulled back into a bun, and she carried a stylish black handbag that complemented her attire.

Jaden Hossler, on the other hand, opted for jeans paired with a sweatshirt from Bieber's Drew clothing line.

The black sweatshirt featured a striking yellow heart on the chest, with the word "drew" inscribed in bold white letters.