Holly Willoughby seeks fresh start with UK exit after year of turmoil

Holly Willoughby has seemingly decided against continuing a life in the UK after the television presenter announced her shocking exit from This Morning.
Following her departure from the mid-morning show after 14 years, it emerged that the television personality wanted a fresh start abroad after experiencing a tumultuous year.
A source told Closer that Willoughby wanted to experience a life in the US and was planning to pack up her entire life and move with her family.
"Holly’s always loved the idea of spending some time abroad – not only for a career shake-up, but also to give the children that experience of living in a new country.
"With everything that has happened recently, she has told pals it may be the perfect time to do it – and make the jump after years of having it swirling around in the back of her head as a distant dream.
"She’s felt like a bit of a recluse in London, feeling like a prisoner in her own home. She’s hated losing her freedom. Going to the US would definitely provide an escape. She’s desperate to start leading a normal life again."
Willoughby's year from hell first started after she was rocked with bad publicity over her former co-presenter Phillip Schofield, whose secret affair with another male colleague came to light.
After great deliberation, she was set to return to the show with a renewed million-pounds-per-year contract up until she was named in a kidnap and murder plot.
In a bid to keep herself safe, Willoughby took to Instagram to announce that she was no longer returning to the talk show.
Previously Nicola opened up about the misconception between her and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's feud
She disclosed that she has authored a new book titled Healthy Mind, Happy You
The monarch had decided to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security in a move that left the couple shocked
Brooklyn Beckham shared images of a family dinner
Meghan Markle's alleged plan to disgrace her sister-in-law Kate Middleton exposed
Meghan Markle issued new warning ahead of her upcoming memoir