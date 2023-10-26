Holly Willoughby seeks fresh start with UK exit after year of turmoil

Holly Willoughby has seemingly decided against continuing a life in the UK after the television presenter announced her shocking exit from This Morning.

Following her departure from the mid-morning show after 14 years, it emerged that the television personality wanted a fresh start abroad after experiencing a tumultuous year.

A source told Closer that Willoughby wanted to experience a life in the US and was planning to pack up her entire life and move with her family.

"Holly’s always loved the idea of spending some time abroad – not only for a career shake-up, but also to give the children that experience of living in a new country.

"With everything that has happened recently, she has told pals it may be the perfect time to do it – and make the jump after years of having it swirling around in the back of her head as a distant dream.

"She’s felt like a bit of a recluse in London, feeling like a prisoner in her own home. She’s hated losing her freedom. Going to the US would definitely provide an escape. She’s desperate to start leading a normal life again."

Willoughby's year from hell first started after she was rocked with bad publicity over her former co-presenter Phillip Schofield, whose secret affair with another male colleague came to light.

After great deliberation, she was set to return to the show with a renewed million-pounds-per-year contract up until she was named in a kidnap and murder plot.

In a bid to keep herself safe, Willoughby took to Instagram to announce that she was no longer returning to the talk show.