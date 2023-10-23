Princess Beatrice’s original name was changed as Queen Elizabeth didn’t like it

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was originally given another name, but late Queen Elizabeth did not like it.

According to a report by The Sun, it took two weeks for the new parents to formally announce the name of their first-born, in August 1988, which was much longer than it would usually take.

The report suggested that Fergie had her heart set on one special name, but was unable to follow through with it as a result of the “informal discussions” that went on over the name.

It appeared that the matriarch was not keen on the name that Andrew and Fergie had chosen, which was Princess Annabel.

The late Queen reportedly called it “too yuppie.” She then went onto suggest the name, Beatrice, which was inspired by Queen Victoria’s youngest daughter. Beatrice’s full name is Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, with her middle name paying tribute to her grandmother and great-grandmother.

However, the actual reason behind the change is not confirmed.

Princess Beatrice also has a sister, two years younger than her, named Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena.