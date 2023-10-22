Robbie Williams to get intimate documentary on Netflix

Netflix has announced that it will release a four-part documentary series about Robbie Williams and his career on November 8, 2023.



The series, titled simply Robbie Williams, will feature never-before-seen footage of the singer, from his early days as a member of Take That to his record-breaking solo career.



The documentary will also feature interviews with Williams himself, as well as his family, friends, and collaborators. It will explore all aspects of Williams' life, from his rise to fame to his personal struggles.

In a trailer for the documentary, Williams says: "The thing that would destroy me has also made me successful." The trailer also features footage of Williams performing some of his biggest hits, such as "Angels," "Feel," and "She's the One."

The documentary is directed by Joe Pearlman, who previously directed the documentary "Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now." It is produced by Ridley Scott Associates and executive produced by Asif Kapadia, who is known for his acclaimed documentaries "Amy" and "Senna."

The documentary is sure to be a must-watch for fans of Robbie Williams and pop music in general.