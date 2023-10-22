Veronica Roth shares a ‘thousand things’ she’d do differently for ‘Divergent’

Divergent author Veronica Roth is growing as a writer.

The young adult fiction author, 35, who penned the Divergent trilogy starting from 2011, told People Magazine earlier this week that she could now see why readers were upset with the book’s ending in 2013.

Though she was “afraid of the internet” during that time, Roth admitted to gaining a new perspective upon revisiting her books for the “first time” since Allegiant came out, having avoided them because they “reminded [her] of the internet, intense stress.”

“I’m obviously a lot older, and I think reading Allegiant again I understand better why there was such a strong reaction to this, just because of having that time and perspective,” she explained.

“It’s hard to look back and think about…there’s a thousand things I would’ve written differently because I’m older now and more experienced and that was my first series,” Roth reflected, expressing that she is at a point where she can finally “joke about it with readers.”

The best-selling author further shared her thoughts on the unfinished movie adaptation of her book owing to multiple box office bombs.

Hinting towards her disappointment with the final movie being split into two parts, of which only the first got released, Roth expressed, “It feels complete to me, relatively speaking, because what does that even mean at that point?”

However, she admitted that the Divergent characters will always “live on” in her head.