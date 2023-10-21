Excited Kate Middleton wishes England good luck

Kate Middleton, patron of the Rugby Football Union, has wished England good luck as they prepare to face off against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

The Princess of Wales shared a touching message on X, formerly Twitter, sending her support for the Red Roses as they prepare to take on current world champions the Springboks.

Prince William's wife Princess Kate took the role as patron of the Rugby Football from Prince Harry after the Duke's his exit from the royal family in 2020.

Kate, who has cheered England on twice already this tournament, is not expected to be present at today's match.

The Princess has shared a personal message to support the England Rugby Team ahead of their clash, signed off with her initial, 'C' for Catherine.



"Wishing you the very best of luck for your semi-final match later today England Rugby. Good luck! C.' She added a red rose emoji to the tweet," she wrote.



It is understood that Princess Kate will not be present at the match at the Stade de France in Paris this evening because Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on half term holidays.

Fans were quick to share similar sentiments, as one said: "A lovely message, Your Royal Highness! Hopefully we win!"

While a second shared: "Hey Catherine, I hope England will win," although one South African fan penned: "I adore the two of you and your family. May the best team win but tonight, my heart is beating green and gold. Go Bokke!"

