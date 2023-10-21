Margot Robbie reveals her childhood fantasy

Margot Robbie, who most recently wowed audiences worldwide with her acting prowess in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, shocked her fans by confessing that she aspired to be a "magician" as a child.

The Barbie star opened up about her early years and her experiences growing up in Australia in a recently discovered interview.

Robbie revealed details about her personal past in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016 and said that she was raised in Gold Coast, Australia, a city on the Pacific coast 500 miles north of Sydney.

The Suicide Squad star stated that her father was a farmer and her mother worked as a physiotherapist. She also said that she primarily remained with her relatives in a location where dingos and kangaroos might devour your baby.

The actress, 33, proceeded by saying she dislikes discussing it because it fosters stereotypes.

The I, Tonya alum revealed, "When I was a kid, I had tricks that I thought were quite good. I was going to be a magician."

She continued that she never knew about acting being a profession and thought, "Only people born in Hollywood happened to be actors."

Despite acting at school, Margot said, she never made the decision or had any aspirations of becoming an actress.