Ed Sheeran shares fresh dates for his Mathematics World Tour

Ed Sheeran shared fresh dates for his Mathematics World Tour in 2024 on Friday.

The hitmaker, 32, revealed he will kick off the new dates in Asia at the beginning of next year before doing further dates in Europe through the summer where he will be supported by Calum Scott.

The pop sensation shared a video of himself on Instagram to share the exciting update with his 45.7M followers.

He captioned his clip: 'Hullo everyone ! Coming back on the road with Mathematics tour in 2024, super excited for these dates they are some of my favourite countries and cities in the world.

''Starting off in Asia at the start of the year then Europe all summer ! Support for the shows is gonna be the incredible.'

Fans were sent in overdrive and they were quick to react below the singer's announcement.

One user said excited: 'Best news of the month!' while a second one added: 'Can't wait to see you.'

Another fan echoed: 'Can't wait for 2024.'

Earlier in September, Ed released his seventh album Autumn Variations, just four months after Subtract, which was a searing look at his grief and depression in the wake of his wife's health woes and the death of his friend Jamal Edwards.