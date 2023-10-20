Haydn Gwynne, 'The Windsors' Queen Camilla, dies at 66

Haydn Gwynne, Tony Award nominee, dies at 66

Haydn Gwynne, the actress best known for her roles in Drop The Dead Donkey and The Windsors, has died at the age of 66.

Prior to receiving her cancer diagnosis last month, Gwynne was scheduled to return to the West End.

She was particularly well-known for her role as Camilla in the May Coronation special of The Windsors. The episode saw Camilla, who plays an evil stepmother, decked out in jewels and fur in preparation for the wedding.

A statement from her representatives said: “It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.”

“We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”

Gwynne was born in London in 1957 and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. She made her professional debut in 1979 in the play The Beaux' Stratagem at the National Theatre.

Gwynne was also a successful stage actress, appearing in productions such as The Cherry Orchard (1995), Twelfth Night (2000) and The Importance of Being Earnest (2015).



She was awarded the OBE in 2012 for her services to drama.