Prince Harry left Meghan Markle in tears in 'unhappy' exchange

File Footage

Prince Harry was accused of making Meghan Markle cry during the Trooping the Colour after it was reported that the couple fought at the Buckingham Palace balcony.



As per video from the event, the Duke of Sussex could be seen speaking to Meghan and following their conversation, she looked ahead with a solemn expression which alluded that the pair had a heated exchange.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to INSIDER and said that Prince Harry and Meghan did not appear to be happy following their conversation.



While he did not elaborate on the reason of their scuffle, the commentator stated that the pair should have kept their heated exchange behind closed doors.

He said: "One of the important characteristics of being royal is to ensure that public appearances go off smoothly. In this instance, it certainly seems that there was an unhappy exchange.

"Let us hope it was not symptomatic of anything other than a misunderstanding, but the Buckingham Palace balcony is not the place to draw attention to such things."