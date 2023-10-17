Holly Willoughby’s future deals ‘on hold’ after shock exit from ‘This Morning’

Holly Willoughby’s career in TV is currently hanging by balance as her exclusive deals are put on hold following the shocking exit from ITV’s This Morning.

Willoughby, 42, announced her exit, after 14 years hosting the show, last week, five months after her co-presenter Phillip Schofield agreed to step down from ITV’s show after more than 20 years.

According to The Sun, the BBC has backed away from their ‘golden handcuffs deal’ to give Willoughby some “breathing space.”

“Holly isn’t going to be signed up on an exclusive deal for the BBC — or to be the face of any of their new shows — at this moment in time,” an insider told the outlet.

“Their golden handcuffs deals are few and far between and Holly was being lined up to become a major player for them,” they continued. “She was great on Freeze The Fear with (Dutch extreme athlete) Wim Hof and got down to the final two to host BBC’s reboot of Survivor.”

The source said, “But after seeing everything that has unfolded over the past five months, the BBC want to give her some breathing space before making any offers.

The insider also shared that the ITV’s report has “still not been published” and its “impact” also needs to be “taken into consideration.”

The resignation from Willoughby came after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder was exposed last week.