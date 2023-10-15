Britney Spears ‘goes after’ ex Justin Timberlake in upcoming memoir

Britney Spears ‘goes after’ ex Justin Timberlake in her upcoming memoir

Britney Spears is going to make sure what goes around comes around for her ex Justin Timberlake.

As fans all over the world anticipate Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday that the NSYNC frontman might want to skip this read.

“Justin’s not going to be happy,” a source told the outlet, further hinting that the Toxic songstress plans to going "after him hard" in the memoir.

However, Spears, who is “excited but nervous” for her new book, allegedly only wants to present her side of the story to the world.

“It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone,” another source told the outlet.

Spears, 41, and Timberlake, 42, dated from 1999 to 2002, after which Timberlake allegedly shaded Spears through his 2002 song Cry Me a River.

However, Timberlake issued a public apology to Spears via Instagram after 2021’s Framing Britney Spears insinuated that Timberlake was one of the people who helped push a negative narrative about her.

However, a source told US Weekly that Spears “does not hold a grudge” against her former flame.

In fact, she even jokingly dissed him while discussing her writing process in a 2022 Instagram post, teasing, “I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin did when he apologized to Janet and me.”

The Woman in Me will hit the shelves on October 24th.

