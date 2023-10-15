Holly Willoughby's plans for television return laid bare

File Footage

Holly Willoughby's plans after her This Morning exit have reportedly come to light.



After the TV presenter announced her departure from the show after 14 years against the backdrop of an alleged kidnap and murder plot, reports for her next career move were rife.

Sources have now told Mirror that despite Holly's intention for not returning to This Morning she still has plans to continue her work on Dancing on Ice.

A source said: "Holly has told pals she wants to do Dancing on Ice. In spite of her decision to walk away from This Morning, she’s still part of the ITV family and loves the show."

The source went on to add that the television personality was avoiding talks about her next career move owing to recent events.

"The last few weeks have been really difficult for her, and her team have avoided any formal discussions about work because she has been through so much lately.

"While Holly has understandably struggled with recent events, she is trying her best –with the help of family and friends – to look forward and to be positive."