Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live

file footage

Taylor Swift handled it All Too Well at Saturday Night Live after Travis Kelce’s cameo.



After the NFL player, 34, surprised the audience with his totally unpredictable appearance, the Ready For It? crooner geared up to make a cameo of her own.

Swift, 33, grabbed the spotlight on Saturday’s premiere after a commercial break to introduce her friend, Ice Spice, for her second performance of the night.The Anti-hero hitmaker appeared for the last time on SNL in 2021 when she performed All Too Well for about 10-minutes straight.

As for the Super Bowl Winner’s presence on the screen, earlier in the night, an NFL Fox Sunday sketch mocked how much attention the league has been paying to Swift and Kelce’s rumored romance.

In the sketch, Kenan Thompson played Curt Menefee, with Devon Walker as Michael Strahan, Mikey Day as Howie Long, Molly Kearney as Terry Bradshaw and James Austin Johnson as Jimmy Johnson.

After exchanging word plays on Swift, Thompson turned to the camera and said, “When we get back we are going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football.” With that, Kelce popped up, replying, “Yes, please!”

Earlier, Taylor and Travis were spotted holding hands for the first time since their whirlwind romance; the two were heading out of the restaurant after enjoying a date night.