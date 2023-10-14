Meghan Markle’s REAL name shocks fans

File Fooatge

Meghan Markle revealed what her parents named her in an old interview.



In a recently discovered video, Meghan Markle shocked viewers and fans by revealing that her real legal name is Rachel, the same as the name of her Suits character.

A reporter mistakenly referred to the Duchess of Sussex as "Rachel" in a resurfaced TikTok, referencing her well-known role as Rachel Zane on the popular courtroom drama, to which Meghan shockingly revealed it was her true name.

“My first name in real life is Rachel,” she told the reporter. “I've never been called it but my parents named me Rachel Meghan Markle and it's just confused every legal document for my entire life.”

“And now of course with the show it's even more confusing,” the reported replied.

“Yes exactly,” Meghan added, “So you actually called me my chosen name."

“I didn't know that!” replied the reporter

Meghan than jokingly turned to the camera and said, “You did. She's onto something this one.”

The unexpected news comes amid fresh speculations that a Suits spin-off is in the works as a result of the show's renewed popularity on Netflix.

Despite the show's 2019 season finale, the nine-season series has cracked the top 10 on the streaming service.



