Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari flexes muscles at Gold's Gym amidst her outing

Britney Spears' ex husband Sam Asghari proudly showcased his impeccably sculpted physique during a vigorous workout session at the renowned Gold's Gym in Venice Beach.



He made sure to provide his three million followers with an up-close view of his chiseled back in a sizzling video that exuded confidence and dedication to fitness.

Asghari, who recently engaged in a social media exchange with Donald Trump Jr., where he cautioned against resorting to bullying tactics, opted for a casual workout ensemble.

Sam Asghari's fit figure at Gold's Gym.

Sam Asghari's workout videos made their appearance shortly after his estranged wife, pop sensation Britney Spears, was spotted spending time with the music industry's hitmakers J Balvin and Maluma.

The recent gathering of music industry powerhouses took place this past Tuesday and was thoughtfully documented in a photo that was shared on Maluma's social media account.

In the image, Britney wrapped her arms around J Balvin as they struck a pose for the camera, radiating a sense of camaraderie and mutual admiration.

Maluma conveyed his deep admiration for the iconic singer with a message in the caption accompanying his post, which, when translated from Spanish, read, "Anybody else in love like me?"

J Balvin also expressed his excitement over the opportunity to meet the singer.



