Stargazers to see last solar eclipse of 2023 on October 14

The moon moves in front of the Sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from Tanjung Piai, Malaysia on December 26, 2019. — AFP

KARACHI: The stargazers will have their last chance to see a solar eclipse this year, as a breathtaking sight of the phenomenon named "Ring of Fire" will be witnessed on Saturday, October 14.

This will be the second and the last solar eclipse of the year 2023.

A solar eclipse is regarded as a ring of fire in the case of an annular solar eclipse, which takes place when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from the Earth.

Because the Moon is farther away than it is during a total solar eclipse, the Moon appears smaller and doesn’t block out the entire Sun when it passes in front of our star.

Instead, the Moon leaves a bright ring of Sun visible at the eclipse’s peak, creating the ring of fire effect.

Unfortunately for Pakistanis, they cannot witness this happening.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in a statement, said that the eclipse will be visible in southwestern Mexico, various countries in Central America, central Colombia, and northern Brazil.

According to the department, the eclipse will begin on October 14 at 8:04pm (PST); the eclipse will reach its peak at 10:59pm; and on October 15 at 1:55am, it will end.