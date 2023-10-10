Meghan Markle desperate to befriend Julia Roberts: 'Made it her mission'

File Footage





Meghan Markle has reportedly contacted Julia Roberts as part of her latest move to cement her Hollywood career.

As the Duchess of Sussex plans her comeback, it emerged that she reached out to the Pretty Woman actress in a bid to collaborate for the relaunch for her blog The Tig, as per a senior Hollywood source familiar with both Markle and Roberts.

Among many other potential plans, Meghan seemingly wanted to relaunch herself as a Kardashian-style influencer as she was "personally reaching out" to many A-list stars among Roberts in hopes to come out with joint projects.

Meghan notably made it her personal 'mission' to become close to the Hollywood star as her association would enable her to propel her on-screen career.

"Since Harry and Meghan arrived three years ago, Meghan’s been making it a mission to befriend Julia," the source said.

"Meghan’s ideal scenario would be for them to collaborate on fashion and wellness initiatives. As Meghan is also producing now on projects for Netflix, don’t rule out the possibility that she will try to find something on-screen to interest Julia."

This development comes hot in the heels of reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Markle have been in talks with Audible, which is notably their former business partner Spotify’s rival.

The source said as per Express: "Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms. Expect them to come out swinging in the New Year."