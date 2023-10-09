Princess Diana would have been alive if not for 'incredibly rare injury'

File Footage





Princess Diana would have still been alive today had it not been for an ‘incredibly rare’ injury that cost her life.

Dr Richard Shepherd wrote in his book Unnatural Causes and said that at the time the 1997 car crashed in Paris, the late Princess of Wales had a tear in a vein in one of her lungs that ultimately caused her demise.

"Her specific injury is so rare that in my entire career I don’t believe I’ve seen another. Diana’s was a very small injury – but in the wrong place."

He went on to add that much of Princess Diana’s injuries could have been avoided if she had worn a seatbelt.

"Had she been restrained, she would probably have appeared in public two days later with a black eye, perhaps a bit breathless from the fractured ribs and with a broken arm in a sling."

He added: "The pathology of her death is, I believe, indisputable. But around that tiny, fatal tear in a pulmonary vein are woven many other facts, some of which are sufficiently opaque to allow a multitude of theories to blossom."

At the time of the crash, she initially appeared to be stable and managed to communicate as well.

However, the tear in her vein meant that she was bleeding internally, which gradually led her to lose consciousness as she was en route to the hospital.

Despite emergency surgery, she was pronounced dead.