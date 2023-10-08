Meghan Markle dubbed democratic 'nightmare' with PR 'error'

Meghan Markle was called out for her 'mock curtsy' in what has been dubbed to be a major error

Meghan Markle was issued a warning that her 'mock curtsy' on her Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan could be a major 'error'.

Royal correspondent for Newsweek Jack Royston spoke on the Royal Report podcast and said that the Duchess of Sussex's attempt to curtsy on the Netflix show came off as a major PR mistake.

"Meghan's mock curtsy that she did on the Netflix show was a complete unforced error," he said.

"She's being interviewed by her own documentary filmmaker for a documentary that she was an executive producer of. You would have thought that if she had been able to recognize the PR implications of what she was doing, she could have pulled that clip out."

He went on to elaborate that the Suits star's ability to slip up could bleed into her political career which would prove to be troublesome for her and the party she would go on to represent.

"If you bring her into the Democrats, if she has the capacity to do that same thing for them, it's obviously going to be a nightmare."