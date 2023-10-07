Kourtney Kardashian hypes husband Travis Barker amid new Blink-182 song

Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker’s biggest hype-woman as his band, Blink-182, drops more bangers.
Posting to her Instagram stories on Friday, Kourtney, 35, shared snippets from Blink-182’s new single, Dance With Me, released on Thursday, from their upcoming ninth studio album One More Time...
In the first story, the Poosh founder re-shared a post by Barker featuring snippets from the song’s Ramones-themed music video. Donning a mushroom-cut wig and a “Disco Sucks” tee, Barker shreds the drums during the song’s chorus.
In a subsequent story, the oldest Kardashian sister posted a screenshot of the pop-punk song playing on Spotify.
This isn’t the first time that the mom-of-three, who is currently expecting her first child with new husband Barker, has shown her support for her drummer husband.
Labelling herself a “Rockstar world tour wife,” the Blink-182 groupie attended numerous shows from the band’s ongoing world tour.
During a concert in June, Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” announcing to the world that the couple, who tied the knot in May 2022, were expecting their first child.
