Kim Kardashian reveals her drinking capacity

Kim Kardashian knows her limit to fun and when she will be wasted.

Kim, 42, admitted on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians that she still finds it difficult to consume a lot of booze when she goes out.

"I'm definitely still a light weight," she confessed on the show right after mom Kris Jenner boasted about her well-known fondness for martinis. "I'll have like, two shots, and I'll be wasted and it's so much fun. I'll be dancing on the dance floor."

Kim reiterated her points while laughing in front of the producers.

"Seriously, I know you guys don't believe me — ask Beyoncé! I danced all night long at her party, I think I blacked out."

Resuming, the SKIMS founder further disclosed, "I woke up to so many text messages and I was like, 'Khloé, what did I do?' She's like, 'You were dropping it low and dancing,' and I was like, 'Nooo!'"

"I danced all night long and had no idea," Kim added with a chuckle.

Kim disclosed in 2022 that she had resumed drinking after a lengthy period of abstinence.

"I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol," she told Gwyneth Paltrow adding, "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit."