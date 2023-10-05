Kim Kardashian models for Balenciaga after slamming brand for controversial ad campaign

Kim Kardashian models for Balenciaga after slamming them for controversial ad campaign

Kim Kardashian represented Balenciaga at the Paris Fashion Week, less than a year later calling them out to “accept accountability” for their inappropriate ad campaign involving children.



The Kardashians star donned a black, latex leather, vinyl-look body con dress for the luxury brand, posing in front of a vibrant red curtain.

Kardashian, 42, styled thigh-high boots in labels infamous stretch knit fabric and a silver heel in hand with her drippy outfit.

The mogul opted for a wet hair and no-makeup glam.

Despite representing Balenciaga in Paris this year, Kim criticized the brand less than a year ago after it received hate for an ad campaign featuring kids with BDSM-inspired teddy bears.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” Balenciaga said in a statement last November.

“Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Kim addressed the matter on her Instagram stories at that time, “I have been quiet the past few days” she wrote, “not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

Kim further wrote how the ad campaign affected her.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images," she added. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society-period."

The reality star stated that she will only work with the brand again if they had “willingness to accept accountability.”

In light of her recent partnership with the fashion giant, Kardashian seems to have accepted their apology.