Anne Hathaway expresses her wish to work with THIS iconic actress again

Anne Hathaway has recently expressed her wish to work with The Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep once again.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premier of her new movie, She Came To Me on Tuesday, Anne revealed that she wanted to team up with Meryl in any future project.

“Oh my gosh, I would love that. I wish. I wish. I wish. She's very busy,” said the 40-year-old.

Anne played the role of assistant Andrea Sachs in the 2006 hit movie, The Devil Wears Prada opposite Meryl, who depicted the role of Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly.

The Princess Diaries actress also shared about attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards last week, where she reunited with Meryl 17 years after they shared the big screen.

Anne mentioned, “Wasn't it so awesome that Versace was one of the sponsors of the evening?”

“I was already so proud to work with the company, and that coupled with the speech that Donatella [Versace] gave last week in Italy about the importance of human rights, I'm so honoured to get to work with them,” she told the outlet.

At the same event last month, Anne and Meryl had a memorable reunion and they even posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, Anne also shared her thoughts about her new movie.

“We don't get so many movies these days about people just trying to figure things out. I embrace movies like that, but I want to make sure that movies like this still have a place in our culture, and in our lives, and especially in our theatres,” explained the actress.