Holly Willoughby extends apology to Strictly's Shirley Ballas over explicit remark on This Morning

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson were left in an awkward situation when a Spin To Win caller was accidentally rude to Shirley Ballas.

The appearance of the Strictly Come Dancing judge was scheduled for later in Wednesday's program.

And in order for the caller to win the bag of This Morning goodies, the viewer, who had just won £3k, was asked: 'Which Strictly judge is on later?'

He replied: 'What's her name? Shirley B*****d.'

Josie cheered and punched the air, while Holly went red and corrected the caller: 'Shirley Ballas.'

Holly later apologised for the explicit remark as she said: 'I think in the moment he lost himself slightly with his answer and he might have said something that slipped out and we are very sorry if you heard that. He didn't mean it and also sorry to Shirley.'

Viewers were left confused but found the blunder amusing, with one penning: 'The highlight of the show being Shirley B*****d.'

Another said: 'I thought he said Shirley Bassey lol'

It comes after Shirley said vile death threats have left her scared to leave her own home - little more than a fortnight after her return to Strictly.

The professional dancer has resumed her judging role on the long-running BBC show after it returned with its twenty-first series on September 23.