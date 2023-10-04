Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas opt for mediation in divorce and custody battle

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are embarking on a four-day intensive mediation process, as disclosed during a New York court hearing on Tuesday.

This determined effort aims to negotiate a divorce agreement, with a primary focus on resolving the custody arrangements for their two daughters, Delphine and Willa.

Turner's legal representative conveyed a commitment to going "full hog" in their pursuit of a resolution during this mediation, which is expected to take place at a legal office in Manhattan.

The court was informed of Jonas' desire for a 50/50 custody arrangement, and a trial date of January 2 was set to formally determine the custody of the girls.

Legal representatives indicated the possibility of multiple witnesses for both parties during the upcoming trial.

While neither Jonas nor Turner were physically present, Turner participated in the hearing via Zoom.

The recent hearing held in New York marked the initial legal step in what has become a multi-jurisdictional divorce case involving Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.



