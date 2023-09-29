Anna Hathaway meets THIS special co-star at George Clooney’s Albie Awards: Photo

Anna Hathaway looks ethereal in Versace body-hugging attire

Anne Hathaway has recently reunited with her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep at the George Clooney’s Albie Awards in New York City on September 28.

In the photo shared by DailyMail.com, Anna could be seen posing with Meryl while having their “moment” at the event on Thursday.

The Princess Diaries actress looked stunning her light green and silver checkered pattern from Versace while Meryl appeared pretty in her black attire.

Not only Meryl and Anna attended the event, other star Emily Blunt, who played Meryl’s assistant, was also snapped with her husband John Krasinski.

For the unversed, the 2006 movie was believed to be based on Anna Wintour and Vogue.

Anna complemented her Versace look with matching silver accessories in the photo clicked at star-studded event which was held to honour “defenders of justice”.

Moreover, the actress rocked a sultry makeup look along with her dark brunette tresses in a half-up and half-down hairstyle to complete her dainty look.

Meanwhile, Anna can recently be seen in her comedy movie, She Came To Me, which will release in theatres on October 6.